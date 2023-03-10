Driver in Ionia County crashes into snow plow

IONIA COUNTY , Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a snow plow Friday morning.

The three-vehicle traffic crash happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. on west bound I-96 west of Jordan Lake Rd., according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office reports the investigation revealed that 2015 Mercedes Benz C300, driven by a 25-year-old man from Rockford was traveling west on I-96 when he approached an Ionia County Road Department truck plowing in the left lane.

The driver attempted to slow down, which caused the Mercedes to slide into the side of a semi-truck-tractor driven by a 52-year-old Fowlerville man. That impact and collision then caused the Mercedes to rear-end the Ionia County Road Department truck, according to the sheriff’s office

The driver of the Mercedes was treated and released from the scene with minor injuries. The driver of the Ionia Road Department truck and the semi-truck were uninjured.

Assisting on scene were Ionia County Road Department, Berlin Orange First Responders, Life Ambulance, Ionia County Central Dispatch and Reed &Hoppes Towing. Speed and weather conditions are believed to be the cause of this traffic crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that regardless of weather conditions it is the motorist’s responsibility to always keep their vehicle under control, and speed should be slowed during inclement weather and slippery road conditions.

