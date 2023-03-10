Documentary ‘The First Step’ debuts in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The documentary “The First Step,” which focuses on the efforts to reform the criminal justice system in America, was screened in Lansing on Thursday.

Many Americans know the feeling of a loved one returning home from prison, and “The First Step” takes a look at those moments and the work happening behind the scenes in Washington, D.C. to achieve bipartisan reform of the criminal justice system, including the passing of the First Step Act.

Joshua Hoe, policy manager for Dream.org, worked closely with the film’s creators and believes it has the potential to unite people on many fronts.

“It’s my hope that everybody will see a different world than the one that’s starting to develop right now,” Hoe said. “A world in which we throw people away and don’t consider that they should be brought back, and we can find ways to make everything better when we all work together.”

He emphasizes that this is not just a fight for politicians in Washington, but individuals can also get involved in their communities by connecting with organizations working towards prison reform and reentry efforts.

“I think the most important thing is to connect with people who are already working in your community. There are a lot of churches that do prison work and prison reentry, and there are many reentry organizations, such as Aero in Lansing, that do incredible work,” Hoe said. “There are also organizations like Nation Outside. Therefore, I think that no matter where you live, there are organizations that are doing the work, and you should connect with them because they are the ones actually working to make a change in your community.”

The release date of “First Step” is still unknown, but it will be available on video-on-demand platforms.

More information can be found on the movie’s official website.

