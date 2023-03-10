Dewitt priest accused of embezzling over $700K from three elderly priests

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Circuit Court has bound over Father David Rosenberg on charges of embezzlement, larceny, and false pretenses from three elderly priests in his care, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s announcement Friday.

Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was employed as Director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat Center (“Retreat Center”) in Dewitt between 2015 and 2021.

Rosenberg is accused of stealing approximately $772,824 from three priests and giving the stolen funds to his charitable foundation, FaithFirst, formerly the Rosenberg Family Corporation, according to the attorney general’s office.

The 95-acre retreat property includes apartments for retired priests. Two of the victims, Father Benjamin Werner and Father Joseph Aubin, resided at the Retreat Center until their deaths. The third victim ninety-three-year-old Father Ken McDonald still resides there, according to the attorney general’s office.

Rosenberg was bound over on the following charges:

Three counts of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony;

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony;

One count of Larceny over $20,000, a 10-year-felony;

One count of Perjury, a 15-year-felony;

One count of False Pretenses over $100,000, a 20-year-felony, and;

One count of False Pretenses $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony.

“Those entrusted with the care of vulnerable adults must be held accountable when they put their own interests above those of the individuals they are supposed to protect,” Nessel said.

In December 2022, Rosenberg was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary and must relinquish any current power of attorney appointments.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.