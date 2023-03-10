Cat recovering after being shot in the head

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old cat that was brought to the Capital Area Humane Society is recovering after being shot in the head.

According to the shelter, the cat was found injured and brought in with a large wound on the left side of his swollen face. An x-ray revealed that the cat had been shot and the bullet was still inside his head.

The shelter said the bullet and fragments were too close to sensitive areas to be removed safely. His external wounds are healing and the bullet does not appear to be impacting his quality of life.

“Throughout all of his unbelievable trauma, Buster has been the sweetest kitty,” CAHS posted on social media. “He is very active, vocal, loves people, and should be available for adoption soon.”

If you’d like to make a donation to help, you can donate to the Capital Area Humane Society here. More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on its official website here.

It is a felony in Michigan to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

