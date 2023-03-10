3-year anniversary of COVID in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may seem like only yesterday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Michigan, but as of March 10, it’s officially been three years of COVID-19.

After confirming the first slew of cases in the state, Whitmer told Michiganders that coronavirus “has the potential to impact our lives, in nearly every aspect of our lives,” and she was right.

There’s been a lot of change in three years, but Mid-Michigan residents, and healthcare leaders, are optimistic about the future. Lansing resident Aaron Jackson said he’s been lucky enough not to catch COVID, but he’s been touched by the virus in other ways.

“I’ve had family members that have had COVID, and I’ve had a death in my family,” he said.

To Jackson, the pandemic isn’t over, but he said it’s important that people keep moving forward. Although cars fill the city streets once again, and people are unafraid to walk around mask-free, Jackson said he’d like to see more activity in downtown Lansing. He’s hoping for the appearance of new businesses over the next few years.

Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said cases have remained low statewide. With the help of vaccinations, at-home testing, and booster availability, there’s been an increase in immunity and a decrease in COVID-19 spread.

There’s more to learn about the long-term effects of COVID infection, but on its third anniversary, Bagdasarian is hopeful.

“One of my hopes is that this pandemic will serve as a way for us to come together and work, between public health, and the medical system, and community organizations,” she said. “And really try to look out for the betterment of society.”

Though COVID has certainly slowed down, Bagdasarian said it’s important that people don’t forget about other illnesses, like the common cold and Influenza. She said there’s still time to get vaccinations before peak flu season is over.

People can contact their local pharmacies to find out about flu shot availability. They can contact their state or local health department, and primary care physician’s office for COVID vaccination and booster availability.

