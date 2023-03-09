WATCH LIVE: CMU, MSU, UM-Flint speak to House on student and campus safety
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, presentations will be brought to the Michigan House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education and Community Colleges regarding student and campus safety and security options.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.