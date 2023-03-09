Tip leads to Jackson man’s arrest for child porn on his computer

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a Jackson man’s arrest after a tip led to finding child pornography on his computer.

Aaron Fetters, 28, of Jackson was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material aggravated and using a computer to commit a crime, according to authorities. Fetters was arraigned in the 12th District Court on Wednesday.

The investigation of Fetters followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A search of Fetter’s residence resulted in multiple internet capable devices and other evidence being seized.

The arrest was coordinated by work of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

If convicted, Fetters faces up to ten years in prison for the charge of child sexually abusive material aggravated possession and ten years in prison for the charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.