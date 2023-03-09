Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kolton Samson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kolton Samson from Lansing.

He’s a fourth-grade student at Cole Academy and plays floor hockey with the Lansing Vipers.

Kolton also loves to play video games and ride his bike on a nice day.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

