Staudt on Sports LIVE: Big 10 tourney updates and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including Michigan’s performance in the Big Ten tournament, checking in on Ohio State and Iowa, Red Wings losing streak snapped, and more.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.