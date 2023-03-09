Staudt on Sports LIVE: Big 10 tourney updates and more

P.S.: It’s Tim’s birthday!
P.S.: It’s Tim’s birthday!
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including Michigan’s performance in the Big Ten tournament, checking in on Ohio State and Iowa, Red Wings losing streak snapped, and more.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing Police Vehicle
Classes at East Lansing Public Schools resume Thursday following social media threat
More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters
The secret is out: A new bar and restaurant that you need a password to get into is coming to...
New speakeasy ‘The Goat’ coming to East Lansing
Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar...
Downed lines cause power outages in Holt
Multiple police cars where at the intersection of E Mt. Hope Ave and Maplewood Ave Thursday...
No threat to public after Lansing Police respond to shooting

Latest News

P.S.: It’s Tim’s birthday!
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Big 10 tourney updates and more
March 8: MHSAA Highlights
March 8: MHSAA Highlights
March 8: MHSAA Highlights
March 8: MHSAA Highlights
Of Heumann Interest: Father, son coaches lead teams to district tournament
Of Heumann Interest: Father, son coaches lead teams to district tournament