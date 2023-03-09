Semi truck crash closes northbound US-23 for hours in Livingston County

No one was injured in a March 8, 2023 crash on US-23 in Green Oak Township.
No one was injured in a March 8, 2023 crash on US-23 in Green Oak Township.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound lanes of US-23 were closed for several hours Wednesday after a crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the early afternoon near Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township when a semi truck hit another vehicle from behind.

Police said there were no injuries in the crash.

The freeway was cleared for normal traffic at about 4 p.m.

