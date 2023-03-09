Semi truck crash closes northbound US-23 for hours in Livingston County
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound lanes of US-23 were closed for several hours Wednesday after a crash.
According to authorities, the crash happened in the early afternoon near Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township when a semi truck hit another vehicle from behind.
Police said there were no injuries in the crash.
The freeway was cleared for normal traffic at about 4 p.m.
