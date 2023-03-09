Program helps Lansing entrepreneurs jump-start their businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty Ingham County entrepreneurs were selected for a two-month program designed to grow their businesses. The program is through Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). Aaron McClinton was one of the lucky ones chosen to take part in this program.

“If I could have done a backflip without going to the ER I would’ve,” said McClinton.

The LEAP One and All Program helps local businesses thrive by offering mentorship, marketing and networking opportunities.

Chief Equity Development Officer at LEAP Tony Willis said they have seen a lot of success from this program.

“It’s crucial because we know that prosperity is the end goal for everybody,” said Willis. “We’ve seen people go from just pop-up shops to their own brick-and-mortar retail location.”

McClinton started his photography business in 2019, but the COVID pandemic hit.

“I didn’t really have a chance to get my feet wet,” said McClinton.

McClinton is hoping the program shows him how to broaden his reach in the community. Darrien Gibson has a very similar outlook.

“I wanted to be something essential for the community no matter what was going on,” Gibson said. “I wanted to be able to provide the community with a service.”

The service he provides for the community is food. Gibson owns a successful food truck in Lansing but is now opening a storefront location. He said the support from LEAP will help him through the process of expanding.

“I mean I’m not really a big person on asking for help but when I heard about the program and I saw some of the stuff they were doing around the community I figured, hey this would be great for what I’m trying to do and get my business running up to the full max,” Gibson said

Gibson said that having a small business comes with a lot of challenges, but in the end, it’s worth it.

This is the seventh group to go through the One and All Program. When the entrepreneurs graduate they will receive a $2,500 seed investment to help jump-start their businesses.

