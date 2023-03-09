No threat to public after Lansing Police respond to shooting

Multiple police cars where at the intersection of E Mt. Hope Ave and Maplewood Ave Thursday...
Multiple police cars where at the intersection of E Mt. Hope Ave and Maplewood Ave Thursday morning.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple police cars were at the intersection of E Mt. Hope Ave and Maplewood Ave Thursday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed as stable.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Ford’s $3.5 billion battery plant project in Marshall draws mixed reactions from locals
