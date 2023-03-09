No threat to public after Lansing Police respond to shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple police cars were at the intersection of E Mt. Hope Ave and Maplewood Ave Thursday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed as stable.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.