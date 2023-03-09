In My View: Will Lansing Lugnuts remain the same?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a surprise that the Lansing Lugnuts have been sold for the first time in their 27-year history. Tom Dickson of Chicago has been the sole owner.

The news release says everything will essentially remain the same in the public’s eyes. Hopefully, that’s true. I have long felt that the Lugnuts’ existence has been a huge benefit to the community at large in a variety of ways. When the stadium opened in 1996, it clearly upgraded the downtown area, and since then, remarkable buildings have been constructed in the area. Go Nuts moving forward, to be sure!

More: In My View

