In My View: Will Lansing Lugnuts remain the same?

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a surprise that the Lansing Lugnuts have been sold for the first time in their 27-year history. Tom Dickson of Chicago has been the sole owner.

The news release says everything will essentially remain the same in the public’s eyes. Hopefully, that’s true. I have long felt that the Lugnuts’ existence has been a huge benefit to the community at large in a variety of ways. When the stadium opened in 1996, it clearly upgraded the downtown area, and since then, remarkable buildings have been constructed in the area. Go Nuts moving forward, to be sure!

Lugnuts sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, team to remain in Lansing

In My View: Picks for high school basketball players, coaches of the year
In My View: Big Ten Basketball Tournament impossible to predict