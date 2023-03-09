Michigan Tiktoker uncovers untold stories of women in history

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan TikTok user is taking her passion for writing and amplifying voices that often go unheard. With her hashtag #BringingSnarkyBack, Mary Bengtsson uses TikTok to invite people to learn about different women in history.

Bengtsson started creating TikTok’s six months ago and each video starts with Bengtsson’s signature catchphrase, “women in history I’ve never heard of, and wouldn’t be surprised if you haven’t either.”

It’s a history lesson she hopes makes an impact.

“I’ve never felt like I had anything to say that would matter to anybody. And now, I have people suggesting women that I should tell stories of and thanking me for giving a voice to people that aren’t heard,” said Bengtsson.

On the education side of TikTok, with a little snarkiness, Bengtsson tells the stories of women in history. Every day, a new tale of women who changed the world, like Nellie Bly, born in 1864.

“She was an investigative journalist, who refused to be kept in the kitchen,” said Bengtsson, in her TikTok titled Nellie Bly.

And Stagecoach Mary Fields, the first Black woman who worked as a star route postwoman, who faced discrimination and threats following the Civil War.

“It probably helped that she carried a pistol under her apron, a rifle by her side and a bottle of whisky by her feet,” said Bengtsson in her TikTok video titled Stagecoach Mary Fields.

The series unlocked a new passion once she learned the one thing she felt was missing in history class.

“When I was in high school, it was this date and this happened during that date. And we should remember this and that during that date, but you never heard the story. It never was made human,” said Bengtsson.

Since she started the series, school teachers began using her videos as part of their history lessons.

“It’s incredible to have that kind of retention and that kind of interaction because it means that people are getting value out of what I’m saying,” said Bengtsson.

She never thought TikTok could be used in this way, but she plans to keep sharing the words that others have written.

“I have learned that people prefer history that isn’t painful. And if we aren’t willing to take a look at the parts that are painful, we can’t enjoy the parts that are joyous,” said Bengtsson.

Her message to the world is don’t be afraid to learn and question everything. With so much history, she plans to write a book with the remaining stories.

To watch more of her videos, check out @marybeng76 on TikTok.

