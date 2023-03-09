Michigan State to face Ohio State in Big Ten tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The next matchup for the Spartans men’s basketball team is set.

Thursday afternoon, #13 Ohio State defeated #5 Iowa 73-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Michigan State Spartans, who received a double bye in the tournament, will face the Buckeyes on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

You Can Help Make an Impact Through the News 10 Phone Bank by Donating Funds for the Spartan Strong Fund

Ohio State is the third 13-seed to reach the Big Ten quarterfinals.

Earlier on Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines fell to Rutgers 62-50.

News 10 Sports has a crew in Chicago for the latest in the tournament but first, you can catch highlights from the Ohio State v. Iowa game as well as the Michigan v. Rutgers game on News 10 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

More sports:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.