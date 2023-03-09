Michigan State to face Ohio State in Big Ten tournament

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, gets a hug from A.J. Hoggard as he comes out of the game...
Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, gets a hug from A.J. Hoggard as he comes out of the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Brown, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Hauser passed 1,000 career points during the game. Michigan State won 68-50. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The next matchup for the Spartans men’s basketball team is set.

Thursday afternoon, #13 Ohio State defeated #5 Iowa 73-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Michigan State Spartans, who received a double bye in the tournament, will face the Buckeyes on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State is the third 13-seed to reach the Big Ten quarterfinals.

Earlier on Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines fell to Rutgers 62-50.

News 10 Sports has a crew in Chicago for the latest in the tournament but first, you can catch highlights from the Ohio State v. Iowa game as well as the Michigan v. Rutgers game on News 10 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

P.S.: It’s Tim’s birthday!
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Big 10 tourney updates and more
March 8: MHSAA Highlights
Of Heumann Interest: Father, son coaches lead teams to district tournament
