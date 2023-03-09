Lansing police locate person of interest connected to early morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police confirm locating a person of interest connected to an early morning shooting in Lansing and are asking people to avoid the area Thursday morning.

Lansing police are telling people to avoid the area around the 1400 block of Malcolm X St. where authorities placed a blockade.

One man was hospitalized for a shooting that happened shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of E. Mount Hope Ave. and Maplewood Ave.

Police activity in the 1400 block of W Malcolm X Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Kwmbitbd7d — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) March 9, 2023

