Lansing police arrest suspect connected to early morning shooting

By Seth Wells
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with an early morning shooting Thursday.

It happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of E. Mount Hope and Maplewood avenues. Police said they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Malcolm X Street, a few blocks from Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. At the time, police had asked people to avoid the area, where they set up a blockade.

The area reopened to normal traffic just after 2:30 p.m.

