Lansing Fire Department providing free smoke detectors, installation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department is partnering with the state to provide free smoke detectors and installation to all city of Lansing residents.

The goal of the program is to ensure that every residence in the city has a working smoke detector, according to Kenneth Lay, assistant fire chief of the Lansing Fire Department.

The fire department will be installing multiple smoke detectors in each home, with one located near the bedroom, another outside the kitchen area and one near the home’s furnace. The smoke detectors are only available to homeowners, but renters aren’t being left out of the program.

“Your landlords are required to provide a working smoke detector for those residents that are renting,” Lay said. “All they would need to do is also call the city and get with the billing department and they can work out an avenue to get them smoke detectors as well.”

As winter wraps up, fire officials warn residents to be aware of what they have plugged in. Lansing fire officials said most fires in the past month have been caused by carelessness.

“If you have a space heater there are certain things you shouldn’t do,” Lay said. “You shouldn’t put combustibles around them or anywhere close to them.”

The Lansing Fire Department encourages everyone to familiarize themselves with a plan of action in case of a fire.

Residents who are interested in the free smoke detector program can receive up to three per home and are recommended to place one on each level of their house. For more information, call the Lansing Fire Department at 517-483-4200.

