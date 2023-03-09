Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost goat

According to authorities, the goat was found near the intersection of Osborn Drive and Hudson...
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a goat that was found in Hillsdale Township.

According to authorities, the goat was found near the intersection of Osborn Drive and Hudson Road.

Anyone who owns the goat, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

