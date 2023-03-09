Gov. Whitmer’s new bill for affordable housing helps communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new spending bill is pumping millions of dollars into more affordable housing in Michigan. The boost in funding will help communities like the Allen Neighborhood Center provide affordable homes.

“We see people coming in on a weekly, if not daily basis, looking for something that they can afford,” said Denise Paquette.

Paquette is the Director of Outreach and Engagement at the Allen Neighborhood Center, a hub providing access to health and well-being resources for eastside neighbors.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and others toured the Allen Center Thursday to learn about the needs of the community. The biggest needs they shared are for food and housing.

The state spending bill will invest $150 million dollars toward affordable housing.

“The resources that they are providing and enabling others to provide here on the east side of Lansing is remarkable. It’s exactly the type of project, the type of collaboration and community coming together that the governor and I hope to support,” Gilchrist said.

The bill will also provide $60 million dollars in grants for the planning and development of community centers.

Gilchrist added the Allen Center provides important services like access to health, food, and housing.

“They’re called the things that you want in a neighborhood, in a community. That’s what we’re investing in across Michigan,” said Gilchrist.

“We are here to address those issues, and hopefully make our neighbors and neighborhoods safer and healthier,” said Paquette.

This spending bill is in addition to the $150 million bill signed by Governor Whitmer in January for housing and development. With this bill, $212 million dollars will go towards home energy rebates for home and solar appliances.

The Allen Neighborhood Center has three spaces for future development and wants to be sure those spaces are used to meet the needs of the community. If you have any ideas, they’ll be hosting a community conversation this Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information or to register, visit here.

