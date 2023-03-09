GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs

FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck...
FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global executives in an effort to trim costs as it makes the transition to electric vehicles.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global executives in an effort to trim costs as it makes the transition to electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker wouldn’t say how many workers it is targeting, but confirmed that the move is aimed at accelerating attrition to meet a previously announced goal of $2 billion in cost cuts by the end of next year. GM has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.

The company says the offers also are designed to avoid any possible firings at a later date.

Offers will go to white-collar workers with at least five years of service, and global executives with who have been with the company at least two years.

U.S. salaried workers are being offered one month of pay for every year of service, up to 12 months. They’ll also be offered health COBRA health care and part of the bonuses they would receive this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing Police Vehicle
Classes at East Lansing Public Schools resume Thursday following social media threat
More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters
The secret is out: A new bar and restaurant that you need a password to get into is coming to...
New speakeasy ‘The Goat’ coming to East Lansing
Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar...
Downed lines cause power outages in Holt
Lugnuts sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, team to remain in Lansing

Latest News

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic...
Disney parks’ fan-favorite Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing
NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046.
NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046
FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Adidas wonders what to do with Yeezy shoes after Ye split