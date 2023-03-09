First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The snow is flying across the area this morning. Plan on a steady light to moderate snow until midday today. The snow will gradually end this afternoon. Mid-Michigan should end up with a 3-6′' snowfall with most of us at the low end of the scale with 3 to 4′'. Plan on high temperatures today in the mid 30s. With the snow flying and temperatures close to freezing any untreated roadways will be slippery today. Plan on some extra time for the morning drive. Tonight under mostly cloudy skies low temperatures drop back to near 20º.

Below average temperatures are expected for the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday starts out under the clouds, but we may see a few peeks at the sun during the afternoon. Plan on mostly cloudy skies Sunday with the chance of snow showers.

A few snow showers may hold on into Monday morning. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 30s Monday. We should be able to get back into some sunshine Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 10, 2023

Average High: 42º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 70° 2021

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1869

Jackson Record High: 71º 2021

Jackson Record Low: -4º 1972

