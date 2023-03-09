Eaton Rapids artist featured in Meijer’s Women’s History Month collection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton Rapids woman is one of the artists whose artwork was chosen in Meijer’s contest for celebrating Women’s History Month by featuring female artists in the midwest.

News 10′s Taylor Gattoni spoke with the Eaton Rapids artist, Misty Russian.

Her artwork is displayed on a notebook that reads “Empowered Women, Empower Women” and a pin reads, “No one has a right to sit down and feel hopeless. There is so much work to do.”

Misty Russian’s artwork was selected out of hundreds of submissions. The goal is to support underrepresented communities by seeing themselves reflected in the art and celebrating women

Russian explains “I wanted to highlight beauty in nature and different kinds of women.” She is celebrating women of all different shapes and sizes.

Russian is one of three midwestern artists to be featured in Meijer’s Women’s History Month collection where the proceeds of the artists’ products benefit the American Heart Association.

Russian said “at the time the contest was happening, I actually was interested in painting different nature scenes. I had a vision of painting sunflowers and fall trees.

She won the contest! While her artwork gets to be featured on Meijer’s Products the meaning behind the work means so much more. She explains “I have always thought of women’s history as something that happened a long time ago, not something that’s still happening.”

Russian said “I chose different is beautiful and different people can do great things. I chose that because I have two young daughters; one is four, one is eight. They’re always pulling role models out of anywhere.”

Russian was always artistic but she got into painting after having postpartum depression. It allowed her to relieve stress. And just like the message on her artwork she didn’t let her challenge stop her from making an impact. She says “I hope that women recognize that every day people can do great things and can make an impact.”

After this contest, she is jumping back into art and starting her own business called, Michigan Murals. You can check out Misty Russian’s artwork at your nearest Meijer. The limited-edition products are available in all Meijer stores as supplies last now through April 1.

