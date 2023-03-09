East Lansing police identify person involved in Snapchat threat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department has identified a person involved in the threat directed toward the city Wednesday.

According to authorities, an individual made a threatening post on Snapchat that included a photo of a gun and a message indicating that “everyone [would be] dying at east lansing tomorrow.”

East Lansing Public Schools canceled all Wednesday events following the threat.

The East Lansing Police Department said an IP address had been traced, where they conducted a search and interviewed individuals. The department is continuing to collect witness statements and gather evidence in the case.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

The case will be sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if the individual will face criminal charges.

