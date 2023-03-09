Drug Summit 7 returns to Jackson to combat drug use, overdoses

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Since 2000, there have been sobering statistics about drug overdoses. In Michigan alone, opioid deaths have grown tenfold. In Jackson County, the community is working to fix the issue and find solutions that combat drug use in their backyard.

Back for the first time since 2019, Jackson County Prosecutors Office and Drug Free Jackson hosted the Drug Summit 7 event Wednesday in Jackson, providing help to those who need it most.

In recovery for 39 years, Deon Claiborne said her drug of choice was methamphetamines.

“There was a point in my methamphetamine use that I realized that I was going to go from using methamphetamines by sniffing up my nose to using needles,” Claiborne said. “And I realized that would perhaps be a path of no return.”

Claiborne said she started going to 12-step programs and spent 14 months in a treatment facility.

Currently in recovery, Jacob Brenner said he hasn’t touched a drug in 3 years.

“I struggled with heroin and meth addiction for 15 years,” Brenner said. “In and out of prison, back and forth.”

He said while in prison, he called home and received news that would change his life.

“My best friend had passed away from an overdose,” Brenner recalled. “Now I’ve lost a lot of friends due to overdoses but this one really hit home for me and I had already had in my head that something had to change before I had even received this news.”

After losing a son to a heroin overdose, Mike Hurst founded Andy’s Angels to help educate his community on opioid abuse and support people suffering from addiction.

“Yeah, we saw it up close and personal.” Hurst said he and his wife watched their son “go from a wonderful young man who had everything going for him in the world to somebody who suffered severely the last four years of his life and died at 24 years old from his final overdose.”

With hundreds of people attending Drug Summit 7, Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka said, he’s proud of his community and their dedication to “trying to do something about it and then taking action to support efforts to prevent it but also to help people who are addicted to different opioids.”

Now a recovery coach for Home of New Vision, Brenner said he shares his experience, strength, and hope with people that are struggling right now.

“My plan is just to keep doing this,” Brenner said. “It’s something I’m very passionate about – just keep spreading the message.”

Related: New app aims to reduce, prevent drug overdoses

If you or someone you know is struggling with any kind of drug abuse:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.