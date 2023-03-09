Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill

Average card holder has $5,500 in debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt reached a record high of $986 billion at the end of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

While making the minimum payment can be tempting, particularly if you’re on a tight budget, Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman said that will only lengthen the amount of time it will take to get out of debt.

“The typical formula, there is just 1% of the balance plus interest, and that’s not nearly enough,” Rossman explained. “You have the average credit card debt, which is about $5,500, according to TransUnion. If you only make minimum payments at the average interest rate, you’ll be in debt for about 17 years and you’ll pay about $7500 in interest.”

Rossman had several tips to tackle significant credit card debt:

  • Pay as much as you can above the minimum amount due
  • Consider transferring debt from high interest rate cards to a lower or zero rate promotional card
  • Research non-profit credit counseling agencies like Money Management International, which can help you create a debt management plan
  • For those with good credit, low-rate personal loans can offer rates as low as 7% over the life of the loan

The bottom line: any action towards tackling your debt is a step in the right direction.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has guides on managing debt, consolidating credit card debt, and finding a credit counselor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing Police Vehicle
Classes at East Lansing Public Schools resume Thursday following social media threat
More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters
The secret is out: A new bar and restaurant that you need a password to get into is coming to...
New speakeasy ‘The Goat’ coming to East Lansing
Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar...
Downed lines cause power outages in Holt
Lugnuts sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, team to remain in Lansing

Latest News

A 2004 Yamaha YZ 450F was stolen from the Laingsburg area in February.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in finding stolen dirt bike
Learn Ukulele on Studio 10
Ukulele Studio 10
im Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Big 10 tourney updates and more
Woman's history month tiktok
Tiktok womens history
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead