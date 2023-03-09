Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in finding stolen dirt bike

Tips can be made anonymously.
A 2004 Yamaha YZ 450F was stolen from the Laingsburg area in February.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen dirt bike.

According to authorities, a 2004 Yamaha YZ 450F was stolen from the Laingsburg area at some point between Feb. 3-23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200. Tips can be made anonymously.

