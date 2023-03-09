Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in finding stolen dirt bike
Tips can be made anonymously.
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen dirt bike.
According to authorities, a 2004 Yamaha YZ 450F was stolen from the Laingsburg area at some point between Feb. 3-23.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200. Tips can be made anonymously.
Read next:
- Tip leads to Jackson man’s arrest for child porn on his computer
- Lansing police arrest suspect connected to early morning shooting
- Ford’s $3.5 billion battery plant project in Marshall draws mixed reactions from locals
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.