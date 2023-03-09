Bills to expand background checks on gun sales passed by Michigan House

FILE - Semi-automatic rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022,...
FILE - Semi-automatic rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. President Joe Biden and the Democrats have become increasingly emboldened in pushing for stronger gun control. The Democratic-led House passed legislation in July to revive a 1990s-era ban on certain semi-automatic guns, with Biden’s vocal support. And the president pushed the weapons ban nearly everywhere that he campaigned this year.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives took a step toward addressing gun violence in the state by passing several bills Wednesday.

House Bills 4138, 4142 and 4143 establish the requirement for background checks on all gun sales in Michigan.

Current Michigan law requires background checks for all handgun sales, but long guns - such as rifles and shotguns - are not subject to the requirement. The newly passed bills amend the state’s firearms law, the Michigan Penal Code, and the Code of Criminal Procedure to require background checks for all firearm sales.

