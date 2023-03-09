Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing Police Vehicle
Classes at East Lansing Public Schools resume Thursday following social media threat
More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters
The secret is out: A new bar and restaurant that you need a password to get into is coming to...
New speakeasy ‘The Goat’ coming to East Lansing
Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar...
Downed lines cause power outages in Holt
Multiple police cars where at the intersection of E Mt. Hope Ave and Maplewood Ave Thursday...
No threat to public after Lansing Police respond to shooting

Latest News

Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
‘Man in the yellow suit’ goes viral for his colorful attire during the Murdaugh trial
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
Norfolk Southern CEO answers questions from Senators, leaving some visibly unimpressed.
Senators press Norfolk Southern CEO on East Palestine