Your Health: Safe driving for people with epilepsy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About three million American adults have epilepsy. Every state has different requirements when it comes to driving with the condition.

The most common is that patients be seizure-free for a specific period of time and submit a doctor’s evaluation. Now, researchers at Yale University are using the power of artificial intelligence to help more accurately assess a patient’s safety behind the wheel.

There’s a huge surge of freedom when you’re behind the wheel, but it’s also a skill that requires you to avoid distractions.

“Even a momentary lapse for a few seconds in attention can be very dangerous when you’re on the road,” said Dr. Hal Blumenfeld, a neuroscientist at Yale School of Medicine.

For people with epilepsy, medication, or deep brain stimulation (DBS) may control the severity of seizures, but sometimes it’s hard to detect brief periods of abnormal brain activity.

“We have a real challenge when people don’t think they’re having these episodes anymore,” said Dr. Blumenfeld.

Those episodes are called spike-wave discharges. Dr. Blumenfeld and colleagues gathered information from a large group of patients who were tested during a spike-wave discharge to see if they could respond normally. Then they fed that information into a computer.

“Basically, we have to teach it to tell the difference between brainwave activity that’s safe and brainwave activity that’s not safe for driving and for responding,” said Dr. Blumenfeld.

Right now, doctors use behavioral testing to determine if a patient can drive. Using artificial intelligence (AI), researchers say 65% of the patients who were cleared by behavioral testing would not be able to drive under the AI test.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.