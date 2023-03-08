What the Tech’s App of the Day: Forest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In case you didn’t know this past weekend was the Global Day of Unplugging. Friday through Saturday, people were encouraged to stay off their phones and do something productive.

If you missed the mark this weekend and spent too much time on your phone, don’t worry, there are tools to help you prevent spending too much time on your apps.

Ironic that there’s an app to keep you from using your phone. But that’s the idea behind the app “Forest.” Turn it on, and if you pick up your phone, you’ll kill a tree. Sort of.

Forest has been around for a while. Here’s how it works so you can work:

If you need to focus on something and not be disturbed by notifications or your own curiosity, the app won’t let you open an app or use the phone. You’ll set up a work, or study time and choose which apps if any you’ll allow.

For example, when I’m writing I’ll select only the apps I use to write. Evernote, Canva, Google Docs - Forest will prohibit me from using anything else. Set a timer and get to work.

I can use those apps. All the others cannot be opened unless I give up. So, no TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube - my timewasters.

If I start to give up, Forest tells me to get back to work. If I manage to resist the distractions for the allotted time, Forest begins building a virtual forest thanks to my focus. If I keep it up, Forest will plant a real tree somewhere in the world. So, there’s some motivation beyond just getting my work done.

Forest is a free app for iPhone and Android.

Thanks to its users, Forest says it has planted more than one and a half million trees around the world, all because people got their work done.

