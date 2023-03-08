WATCH: State House committee to vote on repeal of ‘Right to Work’ policy

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, unions and members of the Michigan chamber will be at the House Labor Committee where the Right to Work repeal bills will be discussed and a vote held.

The full house is expected to vote later on Wednesday afternoon.

