WATCH: State House committee to vote on repeal of ‘Right to Work’ policy
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, unions and members of the Michigan chamber will be at the House Labor Committee where the Right to Work repeal bills will be discussed and a vote held.
The full house is expected to vote later on Wednesday afternoon.
