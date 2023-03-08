Stolen Jeep leads to arrest of 7 teens in Kent County

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Seven teenagers were arrested Tuesday after reportedly striking a police cruiser during a failed attempt to feel.

According to authorities, a Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen Jeep at a hotel at about 2 a.m. that was connected with several purse snatchings. The sheriff’s office said more deputies arrived and when they started to move in on the vehicle, the Jeep attempted to flee and struck a detective’s vehicle and a police cruiser.

The five teenagers inside the Jeep and two additional teens in the hotel room were taken into custody. Authorities said they found several stolen purses, a stolen handgun and other stolen items inside the hotel room.

The sheriff’s office said five of the teens were from Grand Rapids, one was from Plainfield Township and another was from Gaines Township. Authorities believe the group could be connected to other thefts in Kent County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.