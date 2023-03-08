Staudt on Sports LIVE: Lugnuts sold, boys high school hoops predictions
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including the Lansing Lugnuts being sold, Big Ten Mens Basketball returns to action, Adam Nightingale named Big Ten Coach of the Year finalist, and previewing boys high school basketball tonight.
