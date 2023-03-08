Snow returns this week and a preview of Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sunshine won’t stick around for long this week. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki looks at when we can expect some snow. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview what’s ahead on Studio 10.

