Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbor Freight Tools opening new location in Lansing
2 dogs dead after acting aggressively around children in Hillsdale
FBI believes missing Michigan woman could be victim of homicide
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
James & Jennifer Crumbley get appeal hearing in Oakland County

Latest News

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar...
Downed lines cause power outages in Holt
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Delivery driver accused of attacking restaurant workers
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has when we can expect snow next.
Tracking the next round of snow and power outage latest
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off