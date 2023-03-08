Olga’s Kitchen honors founder with grant for women entrepreneurs

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is International Women’s Day, which celebrates the impact and achievements of women across the world.

It’s a day to be thankful for the women in your life or to celebrate being a woman - and one local business is doing just that. The Olga’s Kitchen in Frandor is offering women a free order of snackers with any purchase. For those unable to get to the restaurant, there’s another opportunity from Olga’s. In honor of the brand’s founder and female food pioneer, the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation is offering a $10,000 grant for women entrepreneurs.

You can apply for the grant on Olga’s Kitchen’s website. The deadline to apply is May 6.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters
Harbor Freight Tools opening new location in Lansing
East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing Public Schools close Wednesday due to threat, after-school activities canceled
The secret is out: A new bar and restaurant that you need a password to get into is coming to...
New speakeasy ‘The Goat’ coming to East Lansing
FBI believes missing Michigan woman could be victim of homicide

Latest News

East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing Public Schools close Wednesday due to threat, after-school activities canceled
Lansing offers facade improvement grants to enhance city’s visual appeal
Hot Girls Walk
Hot Girls Walk Gets You Out on the Town
Self Love Photography
Photographer Coaches Confidence with the Camera