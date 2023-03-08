Olga’s Kitchen honors founder with grant for women entrepreneurs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is International Women’s Day, which celebrates the impact and achievements of women across the world.

It’s a day to be thankful for the women in your life or to celebrate being a woman - and one local business is doing just that. The Olga’s Kitchen in Frandor is offering women a free order of snackers with any purchase. For those unable to get to the restaurant, there’s another opportunity from Olga’s. In honor of the brand’s founder and female food pioneer, the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation is offering a $10,000 grant for women entrepreneurs.

You can apply for the grant on Olga’s Kitchen’s website. The deadline to apply is May 6.

