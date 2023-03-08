New app aims to reduce, prevent drug overdoses

The app is designed to help anyone - including first responders - by providing resources to...
The app is designed to help anyone - including first responders - by providing resources to prevent opioid overdoses.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to prevent and reduce drug overdoses, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new app called “OpiRescue.”

The app is designed to help anyone - including first responders - by providing resources to prevent opioid overdoses. It includes a Naloxone finder, which helps users locate the medication used to treat overdoses.

The app can be found on the Apple iOS store and the Google Play store.

More information can befound on the official OpiRescue website.

