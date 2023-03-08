In My View: Picks for high school basketball players, coaches of the year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is no formal award for high school players and coaches of the year in basketball.

However, here are my picks: Daniel Morrill of Laingsburg as boys coach of the year, with Haslett’s Ross Baker narrowly edging out Lansing Catholic’s Kacee Reid as girls coach of the year.

Janae Tyler of Holt is my pick for girls player of the year, and currently, there are around eight to ten boys who could also be in the running, so let’s see how they perform in the state tournament, which is currently underway.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.