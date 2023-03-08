In My View: Picks for high school basketball players, coaches of the year

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is no formal award for high school players and coaches of the year in basketball.

However, here are my picks: Daniel Morrill of Laingsburg as boys coach of the year, with Haslett’s Ross Baker narrowly edging out Lansing Catholic’s Kacee Reid as girls coach of the year.

Janae Tyler of Holt is my pick for girls player of the year, and currently, there are around eight to ten boys who could also be in the running, so let’s see how they perform in the state tournament, which is currently underway.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbor Freight Tools opening new location in Lansing
2 dogs dead after acting aggressively around children in Hillsdale
FBI believes missing Michigan woman could be victim of homicide
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
James & Jennifer Crumbley get appeal hearing in Oakland County

Latest News

In My View: Picks for high school basketball players, coaches of the year
In My View: Big Ten Basketball Tournament impossible to predict
In My View: Big Ten Basketball Tournament impossible to predict
In My View: Girls’ high school basketball teams show promise