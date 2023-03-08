More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So far, three Lansing businesses have been the victims of threatening letters.

An employee with Dicker and Deal Second Hand Store said the pawn shop received multiple letters through the month of February. Both 517 Coffee Co. and Strange Matter Coffee have opened their mailboxes to handwritten threats as well.

Lansing Police Department said the investigation into the letters has been handed over to the FBI. At the same time, local and federal law enforcement are continuing to investigate false active shooter calls to a number of Michigan high schools, including those in Okemos and Jackson.

No arrests have been made in either of these cases, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost in bringing offenders to justice. Though domestic terrorists sometimes hide behind the internet to avoid being caught, Lieutenant Mike Teachout with the Michigan State Police cyber crimes unit said it’s often a disadvantage to criminals.

“The nice part about investigating cases such as this, involving the internet or computers, is that there is always a traceable route back to the person or the suspect at the end of the computer trail,” he said.

When it comes to investigating something like a swatting call, or threats made online, Teachout said his team uses that virtual trail of crumbs to lead back to the offender.

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Professor Michael McDaniel said threats sent through the mail can certainly be a federal crime; especially if they threaten harm against a group of protected people, which was the case with the letter received by Strange Matter Coffee.

When any kind of crime occurs, McDaniel said people will likely be looking for a motive. But in cases of domestic terrorism, motive isn’t necessary to prompt an investigation. In the state of Michigan, he said it’s enough that someone intended to coerce or intimidate a civilian population or group of law enforcement.

After witnessing a mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus, false active shooter threats to local schools and threatening letters to nearby businesses, McDaniel said it’s natural that people may be feeling unsafe.

He said continued incidents of violence might require some adaptation on the part of the community to prepare and be ready to respond if and when it happens again. However, he said it’s important to maintain a united front against these threats.

“All of these (incidents) are separate,” he said. “There’s no grand scheme there, other than they all seem very disruptive when we look at them, and we sort of say, ‘how have things changed?’ Frankly, things have not changed unless we let them change.”

McDaniel stands by the civilian rule of thumb that if you see something, you should say something. When it comes to protecting oneself online, Teachout said changing passwords on a consistent basis can help prevent hacking, as well as keeping social media profiles private.

