Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports 911 outage

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports a communications outage resulted in a 911 outage for the Ingham County 911 Center.

Meridian Township advises “at this time they are being routed to the Eaton County 911 Center and dispatchers are able to route those back to be dispatched in our county.

If you have issues calling 911, please hang up and try again. If you have a complaint, please call the Cadet Desk at 517-853-4800.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbor Freight Tools opening new location in Lansing
More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters
The secret is out: A new bar and restaurant that you need a password to get into is coming to...
New speakeasy ‘The Goat’ coming to East Lansing
2 dogs dead after acting aggressively around children in Hillsdale
FBI believes missing Michigan woman could be victim of homicide

Latest News

The sunshine won’t stick around for long this week. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki...
Friday declared a First Alert Weather day as snow returns this week and a preview of Studio 10
Quiet Until Late Thursday Night
Repeal of Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ policy heads to House
Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar...
Downed lines cause power outages in Holt