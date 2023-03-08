Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports 911 outage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports a communications outage resulted in a 911 outage for the Ingham County 911 Center.

Meridian Township advises “at this time they are being routed to the Eaton County 911 Center and dispatchers are able to route those back to be dispatched in our county.

If you have issues calling 911, please hang up and try again. If you have a complaint, please call the Cadet Desk at 517-853-4800.”

