Lugnuts sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB), have entered into an agreement to purchase the Lansing Lugnuts.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame, L.L.C. (TMO) purchased the Waterloo Diamonds in 1994 and brought the Lugnuts to Lansing in 1996.

The Lugnuts will continue to be directed by the current front office staff, led by general manager Zac Clark, and the franchise will remain in Lansing as the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Executive Chairman Pat Battle and CEO Peter Freund oversee DBH, each a lifetime baseball fan and owner and operator within Minor League Baseball (MiLB) before joining DBH in December 2021.

The Lugnuts will join Triple-A’s Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Gwinnett Stripers; Double-A’s Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, Portland Sea Dogs and Wichita Wind Surge; High-A’s Hudson Valley Renegades and Rome Braves; and Single-A’s Augusta GreenJackets and San Jose Giants in being operated by DBH.

”The Lugnuts have been one of the great joys in my life. It is a bittersweet decision to sell the team,” said TMO managing partner Tom Dickson. “But I can promise you that DBH’s Peter Freund and Pat Battle are terrific people who love baseball, and I am confident that the Lugnuts and the City of Lansing are in good hands with them.”

”We are thrilled to have the opportunity to own such an iconic franchise as the Lugnuts, built by one of the best owner/operators in the game in Tom Dickson,” said Peter Freund, CEO of DBH. “We could not imagine a better city, ballpark or management team, and we look forward to being part of the Lansing community for years to come.”

The transaction will be completed subject to TMO obtaining all necessary league and City of Lansing approvals. With the purchase, DBH will assume the Lugnuts’ lease upon the finalization of the transfer.

The Nuts return to action at Jackson® Field™ on Tuesday, April 4, for the 15th annual Crosstown Showdown against Michigan State University before opening the 2023 Midwest League season at Great Lakes on April 7.

