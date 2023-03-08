Lansing offers facade improvement grants to enhance city’s visual appeal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s an opportunity in Lansing to spruce up storefronts in highly visible parts of the city.

It’s all part of the Facade Improvement Program from the Lansing Economic Development Corporation. The program will be directed at the commercial, office, and mix-used buildings adjacent to main corridors and neighborhood nodes within the City of Lansing.

Project applications will be assessed and chosen primarily on aesthetics, need, impact, financial capacity, and their critical strategic location.

The deadline to apply for Fascade Improvement Program money is March 24. You can apply here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.