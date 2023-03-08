Iranian women protest in Lansing on International Women’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of Iranian American women gathered at the Capitol Wednesday to protest the ongoing violence against women and girls in the Middle East.

The organizers behind the protest are members of Woman, Life Freedom, an anti-patriarchal, feminist movement started by Iranian women. The Michigan chapter planned their event for International Women’s Day to demonstrate that change is possible when women around the world unite.

Though they sang and chanted, loud and proud on the Capitol steps, some protesters were hesitant to talk directly to the media. If they return to Iran in the future, they said they could be beaten or killed as punishment for protesting. Others in attendance, like Sherry Mich, chose to speak out for exactly that reason.

“The women in Iran don’t have a voice; they’re shutting them down,” Mich said. “They cut internet off, they’re throwing them out of school, they gas them in the school. They’re trying to silence women of Iran.”

Mich said the unrest in Iran began after 22-year-old Zhina (Mahsa) Amini was arrested by police and violently beaten for wearing the wrong kind of Hijab head covering. Amini died three days after the arrest, and when Iranians began to rise up against their government, more violence followed.

Protester Ronak Ziaee said one example of these violent acts is the recent gassing of Iranian school girls. These girls aren’t able to stand up for themselves under the current Iranian regime, Ziaee said. To symbolize their silencing, she carried with her a gas mask and box of eye patches throughout the protest.

“They couldn’t breathe,” she said. “They had a headache and dizziness, and they were sent to the hospital.”

Mahtab Maleki said Iranian women are tired of being oppressed by their government. It’s time for a change, and they won’t back down.

“Despite over 44 years of propaganda and serious systematic attempts, and brainwashing in all the educational institutions in Iran, Islamic Republic has failed to prevent women from rising up,” she said.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.