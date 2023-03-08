Friday is a First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team is a tracking a winter storm for the end of the week and has declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day.

A quick-moving storm system will move into the Great Lakes region Thursday night and this will bring snowfall to the area by early Friday. This snow will begin around midnight Friday and then continue through the morning. The heaviest snow will likely happen during the morning on Friday. It should all come to an end during the late afternoon.

The Friday morning commute will likely be messy with snow covered roadways and low visibility of near or below a half-mile.

This will be another heavy wet snow so it will be tough to shovel. A general 3-6 inches of snow is expected around Mid-Michigan with most locations staying on the lower end of that range.

It is expected that the National Weather Service will issue some sort of advisory on Thursday.

Stay with News 10 for more updates.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.