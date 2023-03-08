First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No problems for us today with clouds and possibly a few peeks at the sun. Today will be another day with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow moves into the area around 11 P.M. tonight with another area of low pressure that will pass just south of Michigan. A stead light to moderate snowfall is expected overnight through the morning hours of Friday. The snow pattern will come to an end by the middle of the afternoon Friday. While this will not be a major snow producer the 3-6′' snowfall over most of the area will make for a slow and slippery morning commute on Friday. We will have wind gusts at times Friday near 30 MPH, but the high water content of the snow will keep drifting snow from being a big issue. The heavy and wet snow will once again be hard to shovel. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 30s.

Saturday plan on a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the low 30s. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance of a few snowflakes during the afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will top out in the mid 30s. The chance of snow showers will continue into Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 9, 2023

Average High: 41º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 72° 1878

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1978

Jackson Record High: 68º 2016

Jackson Record Low: -7º 1978

