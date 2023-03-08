Escaped buffalo turn heads in Caro

Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo in Caro.
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A few buffalos got away from a person’s property in Caro on Wednesday, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo in Caro.(Diana Pastor)

The buffalos were sighted on Purdy Road, the sheriff’s office said, adding they got away from a neighbor’s property.

The owner went to the area and was able to retrieve the escaped buffalo, the sheriff’s office said.

