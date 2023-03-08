Escaped buffalo turn heads in Caro

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A few buffalos got away from a person’s property in Caro on Wednesday, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

Escaped buffalo in Caro. (Diana Pastor)

The buffalos were sighted on Purdy Road, the sheriff’s office said, adding they got away from a neighbor’s property.

The owner went to the area and was able to retrieve the escaped buffalo, the sheriff’s office said.

