Escaped buffalo turn heads in Caro
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A few buffalos got away from a person’s property in Caro on Wednesday, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
The buffalos were sighted on Purdy Road, the sheriff’s office said, adding they got away from a neighbor’s property.
The owner went to the area and was able to retrieve the escaped buffalo, the sheriff’s office said.
