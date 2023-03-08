East Lansing Public Schools close Wednesday due to threat

(East Lansing Public Schools)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools said they are closing campuses Wednesday due to a threat on social media.

The school posted on social media “This morning, we were made aware of a concerning social media post. While there is no direct threat to any specific school building, the post does direct a threat to “East Lansing.”

All school buildings will be closed Wednesday, March 8, 2023 to allow time for ELPS and ELPD to gather additional information and investigate this post.

We will communicate additional information later today.”

