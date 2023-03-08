Downed lines cause power outages in Holt

Downed power line causes power outage in Holt
Downed power line causes power outage in Holt(Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar Street in Holt due to a downed power line.

The downed line has caused a rather significant outage in part of the Holt community. Nearly 2,000 customers are currently affected and the estimated time for restoration is 11:15 a.m.

News 10 has a crew at the scene of the outage and a call to Delhi Township Police for more information. Stay with News 10 Today for the latest information on-air, online, and on all streaming platforms.

