Downed lines cause power outages in Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Dallas Avenue between summit street and Cedar Street in Holt due to a downed power line.

The downed line has caused a rather significant outage in part of the Holt community. Nearly 2,000 customers are currently affected and the estimated time for restoration is 11:15 a.m.

News 10 has a crew at the scene of the outage and a call to Delhi Township Police for more information. Stay with News 10 Today for the latest information on-air, online, and on all streaming platforms.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.