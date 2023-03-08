Battling fires, inflation - Meridian Township firefighters to get a pay raise

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters go into work every day knowing the risk. When everyone else runs from danger, they run toward it.

They battle fires and are now battling inflation. Firefighters in Meridian Township are getting a pay raise. The township board approved a new contract Tuesday that would increase the fire department’s pay by 8% this year and then 3% every year until 2026.

The raise comes after they received a raise in June of last year.

“It’s easy to say, ‘We have a contract, we’re going to live by the contract.’ That’s not the right thing to do,” said township manager Frank Walsh. “The right thing to do is bring more equity to them.”

Back in 2019, township officials negotiated a similar contract that would increase pay by 2% every year. That contract was set to expire at the end of 2024. Walsh said he’s in favor of the new proposal, which included an extension for two more years.

“So the contract wouldn’t expire at the end of 2024, it would expire at the end of 2026,” Walsh said. “So, we’re going to have a 4-year agreement.”

The reason for the raise is because of the economy.

“It’s just not fair with the economy that we’re in,” Walsh said. “They do outstanding work and they save lives all the time, and they really deserve it.”

The fire department said they appreciate the support from the Meridian Township Board.

“We appreciate the initiative coming from you guys and support with the raises and with the contract extension,” said training chief TJ Booms.

In February, the Meridian Township Police Department was approved for the same wage increase. The board said the increases promote equity within the community.

